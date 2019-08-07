Richard L. E. Craig, 57, son of Mignon Craig of Williston and the late Raymond Craig, passed away Aug. 2, 2019, under Hospice care after a long illness.
Richard lived in Broward County, enjoyed composing and playing music and was a computer specialist.
His extended family included stepparents, Byron and Barbara Ellison; sisters, Vicki Todd, Jodi and Tammi Shroy, the late Colleen Morningstar and Lynn Slaughter; brothers, Thomas and Mark Ellison; 11 nieces and nephews; 24 grand-nieces and nephews and a great-grand niece.
A memorial service is being planned for a later date.
Published in Williston Pioneer on Aug. 15, 2019