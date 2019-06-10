Rita Frances Wold

Rita Frances Wold, 95, of Williston passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019 at her home.
Born in Manhattan, N.Y., she came here from South Florida 7 ½ years ago.
She served her country in the U.S. Navy in communications and was the oldest living WWII veteran in the Williston area.
A Catholic by faith, her hobbies included cooking, painting, reading, playing games on her iPad, but her top priority was her family.
Survivors include sons, Robert L. Wold and Allen G. Wold; stepson, Donald L. Wold Jr.; daughters, Diane Wold and Karen (John) Hildebrandt; sisters, Antoinette Gatti and Josephine Brunco and eight grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Knauff Funeral Home, Williston, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Williston Pioneer on June 6, 2019
