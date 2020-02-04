Rose Marie Eagle, 87, formerly of Williston, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.
She is survived by her son, Edward Eldwin Eagle (Marilyn) of Calera, Ala.; grandson, Mark Stevens of Lighthouse Point; granddaughter, Michell Gillis (Jacob) of Smithville, Ga.; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Emily Austin and her loving husband, Eldwin James Eagle.
Charter Funeral Home in Calera, Ala. was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Williston Pioneer on Feb. 6, 2020