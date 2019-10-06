Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rusty William Byrd. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 5:00 PM Living Hope Church 9353 US Hwy 27 Bronson , FL View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Rusty William Byrd was born April 17, 1968 in St. Augustine. He passed away Oct. 1, 2019 At Shands Hospital in Gainesville. He lived in Williston most of his life.

Rusty worked for the city of Williston for 22 years. His favorite place to work was the Williston Airport, where he met many new friends. Rusty was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone. He was a hard worker and loved to laugh. His interests included fishing, rodeo and spending time outdoors.

He is survived by his parents, Cal and Laura Byrd; two brothers, Ronnie and Stephen (Katie) Byrd; sister, Jennifer (Bill) Jones and his grandmother, Helen Ruth Cook. He also had a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, Michael R. Byrd; grandparents, Horace and Oneida Douglas and Howard Cook and by two cousins, Daniel Cook and Pewee Mercer.

Rusty's memorial service will be at 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7 at the Living Hope Church, 9353 U.S. 27, Bronson. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the children's ministry at the church.

