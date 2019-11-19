Sharon W. Hoopaugh, 77, of Williston, passed away Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Jacksonville, she came to Williston 42 years ago from South Carolina.
She was a member of St. Barnabas Episcopal Church and was an accountant at the University of Florida for several years.
Her hobbies were sewing, gardening, reading and playing cards, but her top priority was her family.
Survivors include companion, Jerry; sons, Wayne J. and his wife, Laurie and Bryan L. and his wife, Janet; daughter, Jeannine (James Holley) and Misti Hoopaugh; stepsons, Clark (Tayte) Holley and Richard (Robin) Holley; grandchildren, Brittany, Paul, Z.B., Layanna and her husband, Sam, Stephen, Erin and her husband, Zack, Maverick and his wife, Alise, Amber, Sydney and Brandon and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son, Robert F. in 1994.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Knauff Funeral Home, Williston, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Williston Pioneer on Nov. 21, 2019