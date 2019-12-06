Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharyn L. (Bishop) Knecht. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sharyn L. Knecht, 72, of Waymart, Pa. and Morriston, died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.

Born in Honesdale, Pa, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Ruth Bishop.

Sharon loved life to the fullest. She enjoyed spending time with her family and her friends, all of whom she considered family. Her love of horses was well known including riding, driving and trail rides. Camping with her horse Joy and friends was a loved past time. She also had a love of sewing and spent a lot of time making clothes and quilts for loved ones.

Sharyn was a shining light in our family and always strived to make everyone feel loved and welcome. She will forever be in our hearts and greatly missed by all who knew her.

In addition to her husband of 55 years, William Knecht, she is also survived by her beloved children, a daughter, Tammy Knecht and her companion Nathaniel Ellis of Prospect, Maine; sons, Todd Knecht and his wife, Sheri of Archbald, Pa. and Timothy Knecht and his wife, Jodi of Waymart, Pa.; grandchildren, Jonathan Wargo and his wife, Jess, Carlie Wargo, Courtney Hill and Katie Carignan and her husband, Thomas all of Prospect, Maine, Dale Knecht and his wife, Keri, Justin Knecht and his companion, Marissa Dowse, Kenny Knecht and his companion ,Amber VanOrden and Shanequa Moser and her husband, Eric all of Waymart, Pa.; niece, Brenda Lee and husband, Cliff of Waymart, Pa.; 11 great-grandchildren; numerous cousins, great nieces, and great nephews.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Sandra Lord.

A Celebration of Life will be held for family and friends Dec 19 from 2-4 p.m. at their home in Morriston, Fla.

In keeping with Sharyn's love of people and her giving nature, in lieu of flowers the family respectfully asks that you help an elderly neighbor in need (a visit, a helpful act, a donation toward utility bills or groceries); anything to help brighten their day and help lighten their load.

