Susan Carol Hoover, 69, of Williston, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital in Shands Medical Center in Gainesville.
Born in Miami, she came to Williston 25 years ago from Lake City.
For 28 years, she was employed at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Gainesville as a secretary in the medical department. She retired in 2006.
Her hobbies were gardening, fishing and caregiving but her top priorities were her family and grandchildren.
Survivors include mother, Millie Gold; sister, Julie (David) Barnett; brother, Freddie (Kathy) Gold; sister-in-law, Debbie Bradshaw; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Joyce Uliano in 2017.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.
Knauff Funeral Home, Williston, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Williston Pioneer on Apr. 25, 2019