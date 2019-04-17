Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Carol Hoover. View Sign

Susan Carol Hoover, 69, of Williston, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital in Shands Medical Center in Gainesville.

Born in Miami, she came to Williston 25 years ago from Lake City.

For 28 years, she was employed at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Gainesville as a secretary in the medical department. She retired in 2006.

Her hobbies were gardening, fishing and caregiving but her top priorities were her family and grandchildren.

Survivors include mother, Millie Gold; sister, Julie (David) Barnett; brother, Freddie (Kathy) Gold; sister-in-law, Debbie Bradshaw; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Joyce Uliano in 2017.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.

Funeral Home Knauff Funeral Home - WILLISTON, FL

512 E Noble Ave

Williston , FL 32696

(352) 528-3481 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Williston Pioneer on Apr. 25, 2019

