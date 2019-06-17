Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sylvia Jane Lanier. View Sign Service Information Knauff Funeral Home - WILLISTON, FL 512 E Noble Ave Williston , FL 32696 (352)-528-3481 Send Flowers Obituary

Sylvia Jane Lanier, 86, a longtime resident of Williston, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Whigham, Ga. and came to Williston many years ago from Bonaire, Ga. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Williston and served as city clerk for the city of Williston for many years.

She was an avid Gator and Atlanta Braves baseball fan. She loved to travel, read and garden, but her top priority was her family.

Survivors include her husband of 67 years, James R. Lanier; daughters, Debra (Michael) Sirota and Dawn (Deon) Olitsky; sister, Jean (the Rev. Reynolds) Hall; five grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 19 at the First Baptist Church of Williston with the Rev. Reynolds Hall officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. Burial will follow at the Orange Hill Cemetery in Williston.

Arrangements are under the direction on the Knauff Funeral Home-Williston, FL (352) 528-3481.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be given to Hospice, Vitas Healthcare, 18670 High Springs Main St., High Springs, FL 32643.

