Tommie Gene Cannon left his earthly body to be with the love of his life, Iona Cannon, Aug. 28, 2020.

Tommie was born in Chiefland, Feb. 1, 1941. He served in the U.S. Army and retired from the Hillsborough County Water Department.

Tommie is survived by his daughter, Gloria Jean Hughes; stepchildren, Ray Schaller, William Schaller and Liz Bishop; grandson, Patrick Hughes; stepgrandson, Ray Schaller Jr.; two great-grandchildren, Elaina and Evan Hughes; siblings, Ronald Cannon, Willa May Register and Carolyn Blaisdale. He also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held Sept. 26 in Chiefland for close family and friends.



