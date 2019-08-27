Florida native Tracie J. Skaggs, 56, passed away July 15, 2019 at her home in Grants Pass, Ore., from complications due to kidney failure and long term dialysis.
Left to cherish her memory are her father and stepmother, William Betz and Dotti Hydue of Morriston; mother, Marie Seger of Port St. Lucie; husband, Michael of Grants Pass, Ore.; sister, Christine of Sebastopol, Calif.; stepchildren, Michael (Alyse) of Fort Leavenworth, Kan. and Stacey of Guerneville, Calif.; four grandchildren, Erik, Cassidy, Kylie and Khloe; nephew, Nicholas; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and business associates and her canine companions, Monkey and Lark.
Those wishing to pay tribute to Tracie are encouraged to sign up to be an organ donor.
Published in Williston Pioneer on Aug. 29, 2019