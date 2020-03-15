Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vilas R. "Bo" Burkhard Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Vilas R. Burkhard Sr., affectionately called "Bo", joined our family reunion in heaven March 4, 2020.

Gathered to greet him were his son, Wllm Burkhard; father, David Burkhard; mother, Marcell (Burkhard) Bodnar; sister, Dorothy Jean Burkhard; brother, David Burkhard and sister Marcell (Burkhard/Horner)Bear, as well as many others.

Vilas moved to Bronson in 1982. He was an honored and decorated veteran of the Vietnam war; having served in the United States Marine Corps as a corporal. Vilas loved his country and his family very much and was always helping others.

He is survived by his son, Vilas Burkhard Jr. and his sisters, Vivian (Burkhard) Daughter of Croswell, Mich. and her children, Dora (Burhard) Griffin and husband, Kenneth Quist and their children of Denver, Colo. and

Debra (Burkhard) and husband Derek Grieve, of Leesville, S.C. , as well as many nephews, nieces and cousins who live all across America.

Bo was always helping others, so in lieu of flowers, a donation in Bo's name to your local s group would be greatly appreciated.



Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.