W. Allen Smith passed away on Wednesday, July 3 at Wesley Woods of Newnan, Ga.
Allen was born in Williston Nov 4, 1937, to the late Wilbur Ansel and Emogene Daniel Smith.
Allen graduated from Georgia Southwestern Jr. College, earning a Bachelor of Science and a Masters in Education from Georgia Southern, and a Specialist in Education from the University of Georgia.
He taught in Dublin and Laurens County before becoming Director of CESA (now RESA) in Valdosta. He moved to his grandparents' home in Turin when the opportunity opened for him to become the assistant principal at East Coweta High School. Allen served as mayor of Turin for 15 years.
He was a member of Turin United Methodist Church, and also attended Turin Baptist Church.
He was a 50 year Mason, and a member of the Senoia (later Newnan-Coweta) Lions Club.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, JoNell Perry Smith; his children, Sam (Nicole),Smith. Nancy R. Smith and Patricia S Fulford; grandchildren, Abigail Smith, Harrison Fulford, Catherine Fulford,and Sara Fulford.
He was preceded in death by his son, Daniel Allen Smith.
The funeral service is Saturday, July 6 at 4 p.m. in the chapel of McKoon Funeral Home, 38 Jackson St., in Newnan. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 2 p.m. until service time at McKoon Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 7at Northview Cemetery, North Franklin Street, in Dublin, Ga. Townsend Brothers Funeral Home will be handling the graveside services in Dublin.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either Turin United Methodist Church, 20 Longstreet Ave., Turin, GA 30289, Turin Baptist Church, 29 Church Street, in Turin or the Masonic Home of Georgia, 1417 Nottingham Dr, Macon, GA 31211. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mckoon.com.
Published in Williston Pioneer on July 11, 2019