It is with great sadness that the family of Wayne Oran Meeks announces his passing on Sunday Aug. 25, 2019 at the age of 69.

He is survived by his brother, Sasha Meeks; his stepdaughters, Lynda Motes and Kimberly Goggin; his grandchildren, Brittany Oliver, Dylan Dupree and Jessica McLaughlin; his great-grandchildren Aaiden, Josiah, Jaylah, Wyatt and Rhett and his lifelong friend, Terry Hassell.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Sharon E. Meeks and his parents, Oran George "Buck" Meeks and Ruby "Evelyn" (Smith) Meeks.

Wayne requested that no service be held and his body cremated at Crevasse's Simple Cremation. The family wishes all condolences be sent to the family of Wayne O. Meeks, 9361 NE 69th St., Bronson, FL 32621.

Published in Williston Pioneer on Nov. 21, 2019

