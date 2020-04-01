Wayne Steven Tobey, 65, of Morriston passed away March 13, 2020.
Wayne was a long time mechanic for the Broward County School Board, retired from there and became a truck driver for many more years.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Jennifer Tobey; children, Lynn Tobey and son-in-law: Kevin Hall; grandchildren, Averie Hall and Autumn Hall.
He mentioned to his family to not have a funeral. Instead there will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Published in Williston Pioneer on Apr. 2, 2020