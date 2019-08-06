William Pat Smith Jr., 72, a lifelong resident of Williston, passed away Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at North Florida Hospital in Gainesville.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Catherine; sons, William Lamar (Stacy) Smith and William Wayne (Rebecca) Smith; daughter, Carrie Faith Smith; 16 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 in the chapel he helped build in Williston with Pastor Jeff Kubala officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Burial will follow in Orange Hill Cemetery, with military rites at the grave,
Knauff Funeral Home, Williston, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Williston Pioneer on Aug. 8, 2019