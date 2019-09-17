Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Zackary Vincent "Vince" Smallwood Sr.. View Sign Service Information Ferreira Funeral Services 250 N Lowder St Macclenny , FL 32063 (904)-259-5700 Visitation 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM Ferreira Funeral Services 250 N Lowder St Macclenny , FL 32063 View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 904 S. 5th Street Macclenny , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Zackary Vincent Smallwood Sr., 92, passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 at his home with family by his side.

He was the son of pioneer Floridians, Lucius Parks and Bethel Drury Smallwood of Levy County. He graduated with honors from Bronson High School and immediately joined the U.S. Army serving from 1945-47.

He was employed as postmaster of Gulf Hammock until he joined the Florida Highway Patrol in 1953, where he served for 34 years until he retired with the rank of major in 1986.

During his FHP career he was awarded the Florida Bar Media award for his weekly television program It's the Law for the most outstanding TV service program.

In 1961, he was selected by the state to promote Florida for the Florida Development Commission. The same year he represented the state at the Florida Showcase in NYC. In 1964, he was honored as the first recipient of the Most Outstanding Law Officer of the Year Award, unanimously elected by the organizing panel of judges from a large field of nominees.

For more than a decade he served as a counselor of Florida Boys State in Tallahassee and honored each year with the distinction of best and most dependable counselor. He was selected during his FHP career to serve on many distinguished FHP details and always cited for the courteous and efficient manner in which he handled his duties.

He was very dedicated to the church he loved, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he served in many capacities, including Stake President of the Lake City Florida Stake.

Vince was married for 55 years to the former LaViece Moore of Baker County. He is survived by their children, Zackary Vincent (Shirley), Smallwood Jr., Tamara Sue (Eric) Ellison and Teri Smallwood (Joel) Looper; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; his sister, Rachel Denmark; his brother, Bill Smallwood and his beloved friend, Madge Casey. He was preceded in death by his parents, six sisters, eight brothers and one grandson.

Although Vince received many honors and recognition during his career, he lived a humble life of dedication and service to his community, church, friends and family - a legacy that is woven into the fabric of his descendants and hearts of those he loved and served.

A Celebration of Vince's Life will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located 904 S. 5th Street, Macclenny Saturday, Sept. 21 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Manntown Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, Sept. 20 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

The arrangements are under the care and direction of V. TODD FERREIRA FUNERAL SERVICES, 250 North Lowder Street, Macclenny, FL 32063 (904)259-5700.





