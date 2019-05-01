Allen Ray Jablonski, survived by a loving family passed away on March 30, 2019. Born in Astoria, Oregon on May 8,1947, he attended Laytonville High School and graduated from Humboldt State University. Allen taught mainly in Laytonville and Willits and coached numerous sports for over 35 years. His love of life and his genuine kindness impacted everyone he met. Allen was an avid fisherman, and loved being outdoors. Stories of Allen catching a "50+ lb salmon and 18+ lb steelhead on the Smith River on the same day" are just a small part of his tall tail legacy and why his buddies feel "We have lost a legend among us'. A former student described him as a teacher that provided "coaching in life". Loved by his students, he excelled at motivating them to achieve their goals. Allen spent his recent years living in Florence and Eugene Oregon.

Allen was passionate about fishing and education, and loved coastal waters and rivers that were home to salmon.





In lieu of flowers, we invite you to make a contribution in memory of Allen Jablonski to the McKenzie Watershed Council's Salmon Watch program. Donations can be made online at: www.mckenziewc.org or by mailing a check to: "McKenzie Watershed Council" PO Box 70166, Springfield, OR 97475. Please note in the special instructions online, or on your check memo, "In memory of Allen Jablonski". McKenzie Watershed Council's Salmon Watch program hosts Lane County, Oregon students on field trips to watch wild salmon spawn and to learn about water quality and fish biology, in addition to other science-related activities. We believe supporting this organization, and its mission, would be a fitting tribute to Allen. Published in Willits News from May 1 to May 30, 2019