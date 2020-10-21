Hamilton, MT - Carol Lynn Farley passed away at home in Hamilton on October 16, 2020 at 6:00 PM with her family by her side. Carol was born in Fort Bragg, California on June 4, 1936. Her mother was Claire Dilling and her step-father was Clifford Johnson.
She grew up in Caspar, California and later in Willits, California. Growing up she loved horses and, in those days, could ride her horse all day across the Willits valley. She married Bob Graves in 1951 and had 4 children, Stephanie, Tracy, Mark and Christy. She was active in the Willits Horsemen and soroptimists and was a surrogate Mom to many children in the valley. Later they moved to Portland and then to Bend, Oregon. After Bend, the family moved to Vader, Washington where they had a large property with several horses and many dogs. She always loved dogs. Over the years she had many jobs including insurance agent, flagger and bookkeeper.
After her husband passed away, she married Peter A. Farley and lived in Redondo, Washington where they owned and managed a pizza parlor. They spent many summers at a cabin in Hamilton, Montana on the Bitterroot River next to the Farley family Trout Farm. Over the years, she entertained many friends and family at the cabin for meals, good wine, and tall tales. In 2017, she moved to Hamilton with her husband.
Carol was preceded in death by her daughter Christy and her brother, Jim Johnson, of Healdsburg, California.
She is survived by her husband, her three children, as well as 4 grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Carol enjoyed looking at the mountains from her deck and the river from her porch at the cabin. She liked birds, all animals but most especially dogs. She was a wonderful and skilled lady who took good care of all who knew her. She will be greatly missed.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com