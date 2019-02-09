Carol Sharon Montgomery



Carol Sharon (McCord) Montgomery, 77 of Willits and formerly of Redwood Valley, passed away at her home on Wednesday, January 23rd after a prolonged illness. Carol was born November 2nd, 1941 in Ukiah, CA. She grew up with a love of animals, especially horses that remained with her throughout her life, continuing to raise and board horses up until recent years. She was devoted to all her family, often acting as babysitter, chauffeur, nurse and loving friend. She grew up in and graduated from Potter Valley High School in 1960. She then married Tom Montgomery in 1960. During these many years they were residents of Potter Valley, Covelo, Willits and Redwood Valley before returning finally to Willits in 2015. During her life she worked at the Potter Valley post office, and for many years for Dr. Charles Smith, DVM in Willits. She is survived by her husband Tom, of Willits, CA; daughter Carrie (Don) Redding of Redwood Valley, CA; son Gary (Beth) Montgomery of Danville, VT; and grandsons Matt and Ryan Montgomery also of Danville, Vt. She is also survived by her siblings, sister Janice (Mike) Nelson of Concord, CA; brother Steve (Chris) McCord of Potter Valley, CA; sister Nina (Ted) Potter of Upper Lake, CA as well as numerous and beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Brooks (aka Cotton) and Shirley (Valier) McCord of Redwood Valley, CA. At her request, there will be no services. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory can be made to Phoenix Hospice, 100 San Hedrin Circle, Willits CA 95490 or to an animal shelter of your choice. Published in Willits News on Feb. 9, 2019