David Newton, peacefully passed away on July 11, 2020 in Fresno. He passed at the age of 86.



David Newton was born in Shrewsbury, Mass to George and Marguerite Newton in 1934. He met the first love in his life, Nancy Burbank and they married at the age of 18. They had four daughters, Susan Lanier, Deborah Sudsbury, Laura Huss, and Brenda Brown. They relocated to Fresno, CA in 1960 where he became a General Contractor and quickly realized he needed his pilot license to manage his many projects. David met his second wife, Arlene Terry while working in Covelo. They went on to have one daughter, Jennifer Huddle. David raised Arlene's two children, Bill Lamb and Trudy Miller as if they were his own. David moved North to Mendocino County in 1976 after work brought him to the area, he felt it reminded him of his home in New England. David owned and ran Newton Construction for 63 Years. He was known for his tireless work ethic, with decades of 7-day work weeks that were spent building houses, housing subdivisions, bridges, highway retaining walls, Brooktrails roads and golf course, Ross Crossing and Campgrounds, Parks, Hearst Castle underground work, Raintree Convalescent Home in Fresno, sewer plants and so much more. In his earlier years he had a love for dune buggies and camping at Pismo Beach. He had driven over 4 million miles in his lifetime. David met his third wife, Judy K. Folkes in Willits. She had two children, Wayne Folkes and Dale Carleton that he raised as his own as well. They shared nearly 40 years together. David has raised 9 children in total.



David is preceded in death by his first wife, Nancy, daughter Deborah and grandson Franky, great-grand-daughter, Latisha, great-grandson Jonathan.



David is survived by his wife, Judy, 9-children, 20 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren ,3 siblings, Nancy Rotti, Phyliss Charbonneau, and Paul Newton.



Thank you for always caring and thinking of us all. No one could ever replace you. We love and miss you with all our hearts.



Due to COVID-19, Memorial Services will be held at a future date.

