Beloved Wife and Mother.



Evonne Hope Daniels was born to June Marie Bauer and Jerry Lane Drewry on September 1, 1951. She passed away on June 21, 2020. She graduated from Round Valley High, and then attended UC Davis. On April 7, 1972, she married Jeffry Jay Daniels. They lived in Covelo until after the birth of their daughter, Sarah. They moved to Willits and resided there for many years. After Sarah's graduation, they moved north onto the Drewry Ranch. She worked with her mother, June Marie, at her store in Covelo. She also assisted her grandfather, Elmer Bauer, and Floyd Barney with compiling and editing the Families book about Round Valley. Evonne dearly loved the Lord. She was involved in many Bible Study groups over the years, and made many friends from all over. She loved her family very much. She was a very caring and kind person.



She is survived by her husband, Jeffry Daniels; daughter, Sarah Daniels; and sister, Deborah Kelley.



No services are planned at this time.'

