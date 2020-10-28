



John Mario Borgna, age 90, passed-away peacefully on Monday, October 5, 2020, at his home in Willits, California after a long struggle with leukemia. John was born February 19, 1930 in Fort Bragg, CA to John and Giovanna Borgna. He spent 4 years of active service in the US Army.

John had a passion for the outdoors, animals, and boxing. He spent many years working with different groups in California to educate the public about the importance of wolves in the environment. He had a keen ability to connect with animals from mountain lions, wolves, to goats, he loved them all! As a young man John enjoyed the sport of boxing and competed into his early adult years. Later in life he was an avid fan, watching as many matches as he could.

You could often find John on his boat in the Fort Bragg harbor, enjoying the sunshine, working on his boat and fishing. He could captivate a room full of family, friends, and strangers with his tales from the sea, bringing much delight to all who enbibed.

He took great pride in his family and loved to spend time with his precious grandchildren. He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years Beverly, sons, Johnny, daughter in law Dalys, Gino, Marco and Dante, daughter-in-law Kim, 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

John's zest for life and adventure will be missed. A celebration of life will be planned in the future.









