June Marie Drewry was born on May 30, 1931 in Willits, CA to Elmer Asa Bauer and Beatrice Marie Drury. She passed away on June 25, 2020. She grew up in Covelo. After high school, she attended a dental nursing school in San Francisco. She enjoyed working for Dr. Schmidbauer in Willits. She married Jerry Lane Drewry on September 26, 1950. After Jerry came home from Korea; they were off to San Luis Obispo so Jerry could attend Cal Poly. Jerry received an Animal Husbandry degree, but June Marie was very proud of her "Pushing Hubby Through" diploma. They then moved to King City, CA with their two young daughters, Evonne and Deborah, so Jerry could work on the Montgomery Ranch. The family moved back to Mendocino County to be closer to family. In Covelo, June Marie worked as a US Postal Carrier, an Arts and Craft teacher, and a substitute Home Economics teacher at Round Valley High. In 1973, she purchased Vard's store in Covelo and renamed it June Marie's. She ran the gift store until she retired in December of 2015. She loved her photography, her flowers, her friends, and her community.



June Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Drewry; and her daughter, Evonne Daniels.



She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Kelley and son-in law Kenneth Kelley; and her son-in-law Jeff Daniels. She also had four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.



No services are planned at this time.'

