Our mother, Louise Frances Wilkes, passed peacefully at the age of 93 in Redding, California on May 25, 2020. She was born in Beach, North Dakota, on August 22, 1926, to Sam and Pauline (Zook) Petty. Louise's family moved to Willits, California in 1932. She graduated from Willits High School in 1944 and worked in San Francisco during WWII. Louise was proud to call Willits her home.

She married William Woolley in 1945. They had three children. Due to a tragic accident, Louise was widowed in 1951. She married Loren Weston in 1953 and they raised her children. Later, she married Robert Wilkes.

Louise was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She was very involved with all of her children's activities.

Louise volunteered in the Willits schools for 15 years and was then hired for another 25 years. She enjoyed working with the staff and students.

Walking, playing bridge, or any card game, trips to Fort Bragg in their motor home, sudoku, and crossword puzzles kept her busy. Later in life, her constant companion was Mickey, her miniature dachshund. But truly Louise's favorite times were with her family: enjoying her children, their spouses and her grandchildren. She was always ready to accompany them on an adventure, whether it be Fort Bragg, San Diego, Alaska, or Hawaii. Louise's zest for life will be missed.

Louise is predeceased by her parents: Sam and Pauline Petty; former spouses: William Woolley, Loren Weston, and Robert Wilkes; brother, Richard Petty and his wife Gladys; and sister-in-law, Joan Petty. She is survived by her brother, Robert Petty; three children: Rodney Woolley (Orleen), Donald Woolley (Kathy), and Theresa Ralston (William); grandchildren: Lisa Woolley, Cory Woolley, William Ralston III, Melinda Champagne, Lindsey Stornetta, and Brett Woolley; 11 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A small graveside service (because of Covid-19) was conducted before interment at the Willits Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store