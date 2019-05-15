Marie 'Opal' Holmes

Marie Opal Holmes passed away Saturday, May 4th. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 18th, at Anker-Lucier Mortuary in Willits at 11AM. She will be laid to rest in the Little Lake Cemetery.

Marie Opal Holmes was born March 11, 1929 to Thomas and Florence Bennett in Clarks, Louisiana. Opal was the only child of this union. Their family moved to the Branscomb-Laytonville area of California in the late 1930s. This is where Opal met Carl C. Holmes, whom she married in 1943. Carl and Opal welcomed their first child, Garrett Thomas in 1944 and their second Christina Elaine in 1948. In 1949, Carl and Opal bought a home in the Willits valley and moved their family to Willits. Carl and Opal had three more children, James Baker in 1951, Jerald Wayne in 1954 and Carla Denise in 1955.

Once the children were in school Opal took waitressing jobs at many of the local diners and cafes, including the Chuck Wagon. In the 1970s she started working at Little Lake Industries, on their trim saw line. Opal eventually became foreman of the swing shift trim line. She would host potlucks and picnics at her home for members of her shift. Opal enjoyed working there as she met many people that became her friends.

Opal was a caring mother who passed her love of reading and movies to her children. She loved to entertain and enjoyed having get-togethers. Picnics and holiday dinners at the Holmes residence will be remembered for the abundance of food, friendship and good times. Opal loved to fish and spent many summer days sitting on the rocks of the Mendocino coast. She was surprisingly funny, witty, with a touch of temper at times. She was always willing to help a friend or family member with whatever she could manage. Opal will be greatly missed.

Marie Opal Holmes is preceded in death by her father, Thomas Bennett; her mother, Florence Bennett; her husband, Carl Holmes; her son, Garrett Holmes; her daughter, Christina Frost; her son, James Holmes; her granddaughter, Sherri Holmes; her grandson, Thomas Holmes and her granddaughter Nannette Paulson.

She is survived by her son, Jerald Holmes of Mt. Angel, OR; her daughter, Carla Price of El Cajon, CA; her grandsons: Garrett C. Holmes of North Bend, OR and Carl W. Holmes of Boise, ID; her granddaughters: Susan Fichtner, of Boise, ID; Jennifer McFarren of Marion, MT; Gidget Walters of Friday Harbor, WA; Melissa Moore of Santa Rosa, CA; Mariah Holmes of Clarkston, WA; her daughter-in-law, Annette Holmes of Friday Harbor, WA; and two step grandsons, Fred and James Barry of Willits, CA; along with 12 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family prefers memorial contributions to Willits Senior Center.

Arrangements under the care and direction of Anker-Lucier Mortuary. Published in Willits News from May 15 to June 13, 2019