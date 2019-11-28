|
Obituary – Michael Dean Hulbert
Michael Dean Hulbert, 60, passed away peacefully in Ukiah, CA on Sunday, November 17, 2019.
Michael is survived by his mother, Patricia Brannan, his two daughters, Kristina Gregory and
Caitlyn Hulbert, grandson, Damian Dowdell Hulbert, his sister, Terri Cader and grandnephew
Matthew Cader, his nephew David Hulbert (Gloriel), grandnieces Madison and Mareena,
grandnephew Mason Hulbert, his niece Dena Blum (Robert), and grandnephews Jackson and
Ethan Blum. Michael's father John Hulbert, stepfather Marvin Brannan and brother Steven
Hulbert all proceed him in passing to the arms of our Heavenly Father.
Michael Dean was born in Ukiah, CA on September 23, 1959 and lived most of his 60 years in
Mendocino County. He embraced life to its fullest and was well known in the communities of
Willits, Ukiah and Boonville. He was a veteran of both the Navy and Army branches of the
Armed Forces and served his country proudly as a young man. He loved nothing better than
spending time with his family; especially his daughters and grandson.
Michael Dean was remembered at a Celebration of Life at Seaside Beach in Fort Bragg,
CA on Sunday, December 1, 2019. All who loved Michael were in attendance.
If you care to make a donation in Michael Dean's memory, the family would encourage St.
Jude's Children's Hospital, a charity close to their heart.
Published in Willits News from Nov. 28 to Dec. 27, 2019