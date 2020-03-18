|
Nancy Adair passed away at age 72 at her Willits home on November 19th, 2019. She spent most of her adult life in San Francisco, Mendocino County and the Navajo reservation in New Mexico. She studied painting, sculpture, TV communication, and integral studies at the California Institute of Integral Studies.
Nancy lived a full, creative life including co-writing and co-directing the classic documentary Word is Out: Stories of some of our lives, with
her late brother Peter Adair, released in 1977. Word is Out became an icon of the emerging gay rights movement and a landmark in
documentary history. Inline image
She was an amazing artist creating images of whimsical figures that expressed her love for creatures of all kinds. She also taught yoga
and meditation at a Willits mental health center.
Nancy strived to help others, including numerous homeless people, always reaching out to those in need.
During her years in Willits she was a member of both the Episcopal Church and the Buddhist Fellowship.
Tragically, she struggled with bipolar disorder for much of her adult life. She tried to shine a light on this disease in order to help others.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Carolyn Adair, her siblings Peter Adair and Margo Adair.
A memorial for Nancy will be held at the St Francis in the Redwoods Episcopal Church at 1 North Main St in Willits on Saturday, March 21st at 2pm, with reception to follow at the parish hall next door.
