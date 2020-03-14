|
Norma Joyce Martin of Willits, CA, born June 12, 1942, Chicago, IL, went to be with the Lord on February 28, 2020 at the age of 77. Norma is survived by her husband of 42 years, John Martin; children: Donna K. Ornelas, Darla Lee Ortiz, Rudy Hyatt, and Danny Martin; grandchildren: Tanya Garcia, George Ortiz, Rudy Ramiro Ruiz, Charlene Ortiz, Chad Ortiz, Brandon Martin, Amy Hendrix, Nathan Martin, Sarah Martin, and Tristan Martin; brother, and sisters: Johnny Mayor, Jean Robinson, Caroline Smith, and Judy Mayer. Joyce also leaves behind great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Martin was preceded in death by her first husband, Rudolf Christopher Hyatt on September 4, 1972; son, Gary Lamont Hyatt; grandson, Alex Shane Ortiz; father and mother: Rondy and Norma Mayor; sisters: Vivian Broyles and Marian Lawarson; and brother, Don Mayor.
Joyce loved to go camping, boating, and fishing. She caught a few big ones over the years, and they didn't get away. Before her stroke, Joyce was very active alongside her husband. While he ran his auto body shop, Joyce would prepare lunch for those waiting on their vehicle repairs. She loved people, had a servant's heart, loved to cook, and the outdoors. She especially loved tending to her roses. She also had the most wonderful sense of humor, and enjoyed making her loved ones laugh. She could always bring a smile to your face.
When tomorrow starts without me, please try to understand that an angel came and called my name and took me by the hand. The angel said my place was ready in heaven, far above, and that I have to leave behind all those I dearly love. But, when I walked through heavens gates, I felt so much at home. For God looked down, smiled at me, and told me…welcome home. So, when tomorrow starts without me, don't think we're far apart. For every time you think of me, I'm right there in your heart.
There will be a celebration of life for Joyce Martin starting at 12:00 noon, March 28, 2020 at 1850 Center Valley Road, Willits, CA.
Arrangements under the care and direction of Anker-Lucier Mortuary.
