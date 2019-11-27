|
|
Nolan Glenn Loflin
December 2, 1950 - November 16, 2019
December 2, 1950, was an epic day as it dawned on the life of one of our time's great yarn-spinners.
Born a prodigy of the outdoors, this guy bagged and field dressed a fifty-pointer before his third birthday and wrangled a record-setting seventy-five-pound steelhead with one arm tied behind his back…
Or maybe it was an eight-pointer before his twenty-third birthday and the fish was actually "this long" and weighed in at ten pounds.
It didn't matter to us; we soaked up every word and always came asking for more.
His tales, both true and tall, will be achingly missed by all who had the great fortune of being regaled by them.
Glenn's love for the outdoors and storytelling paled in comparison to his deep, unconditional love for his family, friends and community.
Married nearly 50 years to the love of his life, Bette, they raised three children; Selena, Clay and Briana, and wholeheartedly embraced their sons- and daughter-in-law, Ricky Sheaves, Emily O'Reilly and Jeremiah Hoteling.
Glenn spent his entire life looking up to his beautiful sister, Linda, and nearly as long holding his brother-in-law, Denny, in the highest regard. He could not have been more proud of his beloved nieces, Kelly and Melanie.
Over forty-plus years living in Laytonville, Glenn and Bette opened their home to their community and mentored or raised a number of other children who needed extra love and support in their lives.
Glenn was affectionately known as Coach to all the Little Leaguers and football players whose games were made better by his vast knowledge, guidance, and unwavering commitment. He empowered many a young girl by making them understand their worth and strength, and creating in them a belief that they could play on any field, sports or otherwise, right alongside the boys. Glenn was as proud of these kids as he was of his own children.
What he was most proud of, however, were his grandchildren, Rylie, Hannah, Bella, and Canyon Loflin; Casey and Keenan Sheaves; and Drew and Deegan Hoteling, for each he held an almost ferocious love.
There seemed to be nothing he wouldn't do for them, and the joy he received from watching them play sports, listening to their music, hearing their stories, seeing their art, and simply being in their presence was pure and palpable.
Preceded in death by his parents, Flo and Colonel Loflin, Glenn left us far too early. All whose lives were touched by this exceptional man will be eternally grateful for the precious time we had with him; for the lessons he taught, the wisdom he imparted, and for all the years of companionship, camaraderie, and laughter.
The family requests that you honor Glenn by living your best lives, and doing what you can to support and empower the youth around you by mentoring, teaching, coaching, and making yourselves examples of the kind of people you'd like them to be.
In furtherance of this wish, and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Harwood Memorial Park, P.O. Box 1382, Laytonville, CA, 95454, with a note indicating they are in honor/memory of Glenn Loflin.
There will be a celebration of life at the Loflin home in true Glenn fashion on July 4, 2020. He would want all of his friends and family to be there.
Nolan Glenn Loflin, our beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend, may the early morning sun shine upon you as you stand by the river, pole cast, and know that you have left an enduring legacy.
Published in Willits News from Nov. 27 to Dec. 26, 2019