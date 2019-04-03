Services Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Willits United Methodist Church Resources More Obituaries for Patricia Houtz Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Patricia Jean Houtz

1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Patricia Jean Houtz, a resident of Willits since 1995, passed away peacefully on March 23,2019 after a long battle with severe Dementia. Pat was born in southeastern Iowa on June 18,1927 to Fremont & Gladys Hendrickson. Pat was the second of five children. She was educated in a variety of rural schools, but graduated as Valedictorian from Richland High School. She went on to attend Central College in Pella, Iowa. While there, she had a "blind date with a handsome aviation student1, Robert Houtz. They were married soon after and have celebrated 72 years of wedding anniversaries since their meeting.

After their wedding, Bob and Pat moved to Los Angeles, California, living in a homemade trailer, so that Bob could attend plastic school. Pat loved being a homemaker and eventually becoming mom to Diana (Mann) Houtz and David Houtz.

She found herself busily fulfilled with her growing family's activities, her community and Church activities. Pat was always lending a helping hand and an encouraging smile to others. She was a strong woman, hard working with a polished manner. She was never afraid to share her friendship, enthusiasm or talents.

Forty eight years after arriving in LA, they both retired and moved to Northern California, Willits. Pat loved their RV travels, so to her living in Brooktrails was like camping amongst the beautiful trees everyday! As before. Pat quickly became an active part of the WUMC Church, helped at the school libraries and became an active part of the Willits community. She continued her civic involvement until her health declined.

Pat is survived by her immediate family, Husband, Robert (Bob) Houtz, Diana Mann (Gary), David Houtz (Jackie) and sister, Margaret Alderson (Jack). She was blessed with four grandchildren - Jennifer Mann (Bart), Heather Mann (predeceased), Joshua Houtz, (Reva) and Ryan Houtz. She found great joy with Summer and Skylar Houtz, her great Grandchildren.

Special thanks to Willits Phoenix Hospice for their support and kindness. Also, a heartfelt thanks to the special staff of Northbrook Health Care facility for their continued encouragement and professional medical support.

A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, April 6th at the Willits United Methodist Church, at 2:00pm. Please come and join in celebration of Pat's full and rich life.

In Lieu of Flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to: Willits Kid's Club, Brooktrails Women's Club Scholarship Fund or to Willits Senior Center. Published in Willits News from Apr. 3 to May 2, 2019