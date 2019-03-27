Patrick Joseph Tate passed away on March 9, 2019 in San Jose, Costa Rica after suffering a stroke. Pat was born April 9, 1948 to Mal and Rose Tate in Concord, CA. He graduated from Mt Diablo High School in 1967. After flirting with being a conscientious objector, Pat joined the army and was sent to Vietnam in 1969. There he suffered complete hearing loss in his left ear when a bomb hit his convoy. He received a purple heart. He was then stationed in Germany, where he used his time to locate and connect with family from Rose's side.

After his service Pat's life embodied the anti-war and anti-nuke movements that were predominate in the Bay Area. He was part of the protests at the Concord Naval Weapon Station, Lawrence Livermore National Labs and Diablo Canyon and was arrested at LLNL. In the early 80's, Pat moved to Willits where he met his first wife Debbie. They married in 1982 and Pat became father to Debbie's two daughters Bonnie and Laura.

During his time in Willits, Pat was active in the community, serving on the school board, playing Santa for the Toys for Tots program and assisting with the Willits Community Theater. Pat and Debbie built their own home, installed solar and lived off the grid. Pat was proud of his independence from corporate America. Pat was a founding member of the Mendocino Veterans for Peace and spent countless hours protesting war and spreading progressive ideas. Pat was at Camp Casey in Crawford, Texas protesting the Iraq war when Katrina hit. He drove his White Rose bus to Louisiana, set up a satellite communications station and helped the victims of the hurricane.

After Pat and Debbie's marriage ended, Pat travelled to Costa Rica, where he met and married his second wife Connie and adopted her son Julian.

Pat was predeceased by his brother Mike, his mother Rose and his father Mal. He is survived by his first wife Debbie Kerr, his second wife Connie Tate, his three children Bonnie Sullivan, Laura McAllister and Julian Tate. He is also survived by his brother, Bob Tate, three biological sisters Judie Bugna, Suellen Stenhouse and Daria Ali, and adopted sister Michelle Blackwell, a multitude of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

A public celebration of life will be held on April 13, 11:00 AM at the Little Lake Grange Hall located at 291 School St in Willits, CA. Please bring food, photos and stories to share.