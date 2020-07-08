Ricardo Horacio Stocker, age 72, passed away peacefully July 1, 2020 at home on Greenfield Ranch, surrounded by family. Diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) only one year ago, Ricardo's valiant struggle and graceful acceptance inspired all those around him.

Ricardo is survived by his brothers Hector José Stocker,Patricio Stocker and sister Arabella Stocker, wife Deborah Mead, daughter Franziska Scholter, three sons Orion, Morgan, and Santiago Stocker, and seven grandchildren, Mia, Ricky, Otto, Polly, Anella, Jakob, and Mary.

He was born September 11, 1947, in Buenos Aires, Argentina to Héctor Stocker and Carlota Mujía Linares. He grew up in Buenos Aires attending Catholic school and studied Agronomy before moving to Mar del Plata to study Philosophy. In 1970 he left Argentina and travelled throughout Latin America and Europe. From 1974-1976 he studied Waldorf Education at Emerson College in England, and from 1976-1977 at the Alanos School in Germany, where his daughter Franziska was born to Gabriela Scholter in 1978. In 1978 he met his future wife Deborah Mead in London. They moved to Northern Ireland to teach at what was then the then only non-denominational school in the country. His eldest son Orion was born in Belfast. In 1980 the family moved to rural Colorado, where Ricardo taught as a Waldorf teacher for four years. Morgan Stocker, their second oldest son, was born in 1981.

In 1984 the family moved to Northern California, where Ricardo was hired as a teacher at the Waldorf School of Mendocino County, in Calpella. The family moved to Greenfield Ranch, just outside of Ukiah. Ricardo loved nothing more than to wander over hill and dale greeting the trees as he passed. Their youngest son, Santiago, was born on the ranch in 1984.

Ricardo, a believer in life-long learning, never stopped pursuing further education, receiving his BA Degree from Prescott College in 1994, his MA degree from Saybrook University in 1999 and his PhD in Psychology from CIIS in 2003 (at the age of 56!).

Throughout his life in Mendocino County Ricardo affected the lives of many people. He worked as a counselor in drug and alcohol programs; provided bilingual counseling thru Nuestra Casa, Anderson Valley School District, Project Sanctuary, the Youth Project and Nuestra Alianza; was a storyteller at Juvenile Hall and in various elementary classrooms. Ricardo is remembered fondly by literally thousands of students at Mendocino Community College where he taught for more than 19 years.

Ricardo was a true renaissance man. He played the guitar, piano and flute, wrote poetry in Spanish and English, and in 2015 wrote a book entitled 'Our Compassionate Kosmos' which has impacted many people. Ricardo saw himself as a citizen of the world traveling to Spain in 2004 after the Madrid bombings, visiting hospitals to sit with victims and families bringing support and comfort. He reached out to others wherever he travelled.

A beloved professor, storyteller, counselor, musician, philosopher, mystic, and poet, Ricardo will be greatly missed by all who knew him. In his life he taught more than 3,000 students, traveled in more than 20 countries, and officiated seven weddings.

Ricardo passed with grace and dignity looking out upon the land that became his life's work to cultivate and protect. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Nuestra Alianza in Willits, CA.





