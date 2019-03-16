Ronald Odas Kendrick





Ronald Odas Kendrick was born Nov. 24, 1934 in Walker County, Alabama to Odas Julian Kendrick and Florence Gann Kendrick . Ron passed away peacefully on March 6, 2019 in Willits, California.



Ron was the eldest child. His siblings include(d) Jesse Rayburn Kendrick (Annette), Barbara Jo Wallace (Buddy), Shirley Carol Wilson (Rayburn, deceased), and Janie Ruth Kendrick.



Ron was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Ethel Waneve Kendrick. They met in Laytonville, Ca. in 1954 and married Oct. 1, 1955. Ron married Valerie Lee Parish Harmon on July 8, 1995.



Ron's children include Ronda Faye Kendrick , Wanda Sue (Suzie) Kendrick (Doug Heimbuch, deceased), and Ronald O'Neill Kendrick (Jerri). Stepchildren include Len Harmon and Parish Harmon (Erin). Ron's grandchildren include Joanna Kendrick Miranda and Kate Kendrick. His step-grandchildren include Austin Harmon, Emmalee Harmon, Jessie Harmon, and Jordan Harmon.



During his life, Ron worked in construction and the timber industry in Virginia, S. Carolina, Georgia, Alabama and throughout California. Ron came west in 1954 with his father and brother seeking work. The rest of the family followed and settled in Laytonville. Ron's family ultimately returned to Alabama while he decided to make a life in California.



Ron worked for Lakeside Lumber Company in Laytonville for many years, but when presented the opportunity to own his own business, he purchased the Texaco gas station on the corner of Hwy. 101 and Hwy. 20. After owning Ron's Texaco for more than 10 years, Ron established Ron's Muffler and Automotive and opened on Nov. 13, 1982. The business touched many people's lives and continues to operate under the new owner, and Ron's beloved

protégé, Loren Luedemann.



Ron loved his community and was known for his work ethic, kindness, and compassion toward others. He was a dedicated son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, mentor, and friend.



The family thanks all his compassionate caregivers at North Brook in Willits.



There will be a celebration of life announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Ron's name to the , or the .