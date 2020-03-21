|
Ruby Pearl Findley was born on July 3, 1939 in Huggins, Missouri and passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Ukiah with her family by her side. She graduated from Willits High School and worked for 20 years at Howard Memorial Hospital. She was a homemaker and was very proud of raising her 4 boys and 3 grandchildren. She enjoyed playing cards, bingo and spending time with her sister at the Senior Center. Her favorite quotes were; Nobody's perfect, I love you very much and Oh, pi-on it.
She is survived by her ex-husband, Walt Findley, who she was married to for 58 years and they still remained good friends, sons Ron Findley of Darby, Montana, Roger Findley of Sacramento, Tim Findley of Willits, sister Charlotte Davis, ten grandchildren and more great grandchildren to count. She is predeceased by her son Howard Eugene.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 1 pm at Vinewood Park in Ukiah, Ca.
