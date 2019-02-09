Terri Rae Glassner, 64, of Jefferson City, died Saturday, February 2, 2019, at her residence.



She was born on September 2, 1954, in Marysville, California, the daughter of the late Ray and Marie Elliott Macy.



She was married on June 5, 1976, in San Luis Obispo, California, to Richard Harvey Glassner who survives at the home.



A 1972 graduate of Willits (California) High School, Mrs. Glassner attended California State Polytechnic University, majoring in Sociology, and received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Columbia College.



She was a founding member of the board, volunteer and employee for thirty years with the Special Learning Center where she served as Director of Student and Staff Services.



She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Jefferson City, where she served on the Board of Deacons, taught Sunday School, and was secretary of the Westminster Heritage Board. She served as secretary of the Villa Panorama Condo Association; was active with the Girl Scouts of America; and was a member of the Unmet Needs Committee.



As a young girl she was an active member of Job's Daughters International.



Terri loved to attend Mizzou football games and she and her family were season ticket holders for over thirty years. It was a love-hate relationship with Mizzou football. She loved to see Missouri win but always hated to see the other teams get five downs.



She loved to spend vacation time in Arizona, but most especially, enjoyed the company of her family and her grand dogs.



Other survivors include her children, Katie Glassner (John Fletcher), of Jefferson City; and Stephen (Emily) Glassner, San Jose, California; and one sister, Mary (David) Dick, Rocklin, California.



Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 8, 2019, at Dulle-Trimble Funeral Home with the Reverend David L. Henry officiating.



Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery.



Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Thursday, February 7th, at Dulle-Trimble Funeral Home.



Memorials are suggested to the Samaritan Center, 1310 East McCarty Street, Jefferson City, MO 65101.



Memorials are suggested to the Samaritan Center, 1310 East McCarty Street, Jefferson City, MO 65101.

Those wishing to send condolences or tributes to the family may do so at the www.dulletrimble.com website. Published in Willits News from Feb. 9 to Mar. 9, 2019