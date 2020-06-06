



Thelma Fay Wormington passed away Friday, April 3, 2020. She was born in Norflet Arkansas on August 31, 1925 to Samuel and Alice Boyer. When Thelma was four years old her mother died. Her father later remarried. She was the fifth in a family of 11 children.. Through the thirties,and in the throes of the depression, her family moved all over the state of New Mexico, always working or looking for work. The father was handy at several professions, he was a businessman, farmer, coal miner, a musician, carpenter and much more; but each family member had to work, often in the fields, to make enough money for the family to survive. Through the war Thelma attended high school, drove school bus, pulled broom corn, did secretary work and helped her grown sisters through difficult childbirths.



In 1946,after a long engagement, she married Marvin Ray Wormington, just returned from the war. He was her life-long companion and passed away in 2010. She had three boys in the next few years; Danny, Roy and Thomas Wormington. This new family had moved from New Mexico and Marvin worked at a sawmill in Willilts. They lived in Longvale, the Veterans Housing on East Valley Street and finally the home she and Marvin built on East Hill Road. She lived in that house the rest of her life.



She was a beautiful, good and caring lady. She spent much of her young life caring for her invalid mother-in-law. Her faith and her trust in God was always at the center of her life. She was very musical. She played the piano, organ and guitar. She had a natural talent for music. She had a wonderful soprano voice. In her youth she and her talented sisters sang great, harmonized hymns over the radio. Local popular bands wanted her to play and sing with them but her father put his foot down for he felt that was not proper for a young girl. She was the choir director in the first Baptist Church in Willits and played piano and organ for the congregation. She wrote music and composed a cantata that was performed by the community choir, a collage of choir members from the Willits' religious community. She was a piano teacher and an icon for the community. In her later years she loved working at the church pre-school.



Her son, Roy, lived with her giving care in the waning years of her life. She had many close friends but, sadly, many passed away long ago. She is survived by her son, Danny and daughter-in-law Pat; her son, Roy; her son, Tom and daughter-in-law Sherrie; her granddaughter, Amy Camille, and her two great grandchildren, Nikki and Caelan. She has three surviving sisters, Emma Lee, Mary Lou, and Joyce. She came from a loving family and had a loving family of her own. She spread love and comfort wherever she went. She was a good and loving Mother and a wonderful friend. She will be sorely missed.

