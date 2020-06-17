Virginia VanOrder Thomas
Jan. 10, 1924 June 6, 2020
Virginia died peacefully at her home in Cushing, Oklahoma on Saturday, June 6, 2020.
She grew up in Wichita, Kansas where she met her husband, Rex, at Wichita High School. They were married when Rex returned from WWII, and lived together 62 years until his death in 2009. She graduated from the University of Kansas. She lived in the Scholarship House, Watkins Hall, where she made life-long friends.
She and Rex raised their family of four children in California and Zurich, Switzerland. Before retiring back to California, they lived in Midland, Michigan. In 2014, Virginia moved to Cushing with her daughter Joan and son-in-law, John.
Virginia is survived by daughters Cathy Branyan and husband Tyson of Cushing, OK; and Joan Thomas and husband John Rule of the home; sons Mark Thomas and wife Pamela Najera of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico; and Reid Thomas and wife Shaunna O'Callahan of Altadena, CA; grandchildren Tyler Branyan and wife Amber of Wichita Falls, TX; Rachel Dubose and husband Travis of Houston, TX; David Coons and wife Meranda of Denton, TX; and Josie Coons and partner Otto Hinchliffe of Willits, CA; and 8 great-grandchildren.
The family thanks first and foremost, our wonderful friend Sharon Mitchell, who became Virginia's caregiver and a member of the family; Genesis Home Health, especially Tia Jackson and Kathy Wright; and Physician's Choice Hospice.
Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life on Friday, June 12th at 5pm in her daughter Cathy's backyard (711 S. Wilson Place) with Rev. Temple Diehl officiating.
You may share your condolences with the family at www.davisfh.net.
Services are under the direction of the Davis Funeral Home.
Published in The WillitsNews from Jun. 17 to Jul. 16, 2020.