Fanika "Fanc?i" Ivanka Ipavic (ne´e Golob) died peacefully February 3, 2020 at the Glenview Terrace Nursing Center at the age of 93. Predeceased by her husband Teodor "Tedi", she is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Leila and Stefan Knapp, her son Tibor Ipavic, and her daughter Dina Ipavic. Fanc?i will be lovingly remembered for her zest for life, generous spirit and tireless dedication to family and friends. Her family will hold a private memorial service and in lieu of flowers, we request that donations be made to Gillson Park where Fanc?i loved to walk. (Please visit http://www.ouilmettefoundation.org for details.)
Published in The Wilmette Beacon on Feb. 27, 2020