|
|
Silvia Ridolfi, age 82 of Wilmette. Born in Montorio, Italy February 1, 1937, passed away November 12, 2019 at Maryhaven Nursing Home.
The beloved wife of the late Adolfo Ridolfi; dear daughter of the late Giorgio Nallira and the late Candelora (Savocchi); loving sister of Sergio (Roselee) Nallira, the late Antoinette (Antonio) De Domenici and the late Gianni Nallira; sister in law to the late Andy (Lucy) Ridolfi, the late Beny (Domenica) Evangelista and the late Ettore (Emma) Cecci. A most treasured aunt to many nieces, nephews and godchildren that will miss Silvia dearly.
Visitation Saturday, November 16, 2019, 9:30 a.m. until time of the Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. at Saints Joseph and Francis Xavier Church, 1747 Lake Avenue, Wilmette, IL 60091. Entombment All Saints Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to , Donation Processing, , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.
Info: 847-675-1990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com.
Published in The Wilmette Beacon on Nov. 21, 2019