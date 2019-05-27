Afaf Kaoud

Afaf Kaoud, age 73, of Wilton passed away at home, with her family at her side, on May 23, 2019. She was the loving wife, for the past 54 years, of Fred Kaoud Sr. Afaf was born in Jerusalem, Israel daughter of the late Issa and Adel Salameh Awad. She is also survived by her children, Isam Kaoud and his wife Paola of Bethel, Joanne Kaoud Simpson and her husband Howard of Redding and Fred Kaoud Jr. and his wife Cindy of Wilton, her grandchildren Laura, Fuad, Lucas, Lucia, Isabella Neil and John Kaoud, Emma and Ella Simpson, her siblings Edith Sai'd, Nawal Khoury, Leila Awad and John Awad. She was predeceased by her sister Nadia Awad.

Visitation was held at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. Her funeral service was held in St. Nicholas Antiochian Orthodox Church, Bridgeport on May 29, 2019. Interment followed in Kings Highway Cemetery, Milford. Memorial contributions may be made in Afaf Kaoud's name to the Church of St. Nicholas Antiochian Orthodox Church, 5458 Park Avenue, Bridgeport CT 06611.