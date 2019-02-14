|
Alan M. M. Irving
May 20, 1945 - Jan 28, 2019Falmouth – Alan M. M. Irving, 73, died on Monday, January 28, 2019, at Maine Medical Center, surrounded by his family.
A Celebration of Alan's life with military honors will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., at the Trinity Episcopal Church, 580 Forest Ave, Portland, ME. A reception will follow in the Guildhall. A private burial will be held at a later date.
Published in Wilton Bulletin on Feb. 14, 2019