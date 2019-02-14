Wilton Bulletin Obituaries
|
Conroy Tully Walker Funeral Homes and Cremation Services
172 State Street
Portland, ME 04101
207-773-6511
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Trinity Episcopal Church
580 Forest Ave
Portland, ME
Alan M. M. Irving
May 20, 1945 - Jan 28, 2019Falmouth – Alan M. M. Irving, 73, died on Monday, January 28, 2019, at Maine Medical Center, surrounded by his family.
A Celebration of Alan's life with military honors will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., at the Trinity Episcopal Church, 580 Forest Ave, Portland, ME. A reception will follow in the Guildhall. A private burial will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, Portland, ME. To view Alan's full obituary, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com
Published in Wilton Bulletin on Feb. 14, 2019
