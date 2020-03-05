|
|
Andrew H. Smick
Dr. Andrew Smick, 81, passed away on March 1, 2020. He was born in Bridgeport, CT where he met his wife of 60 years. Andrew attended University of Pennsylvania for undergraduate and Dental School and Colombia University for Orthodontic School. He practiced Orthodontics in Old Greenwich, CT for 28 years before retiring in Santa Fe, New Mexico where he enjoyed golf, tennis, skiing and bridge. He traveled extensively with his wife during his retirement to quench his thirst for adventure and cultural exploration. He lived a full and active life until his very recent illness, and his playful and joyful spirit will be missed by all those he touched. He is survived by his wife, Evelyn Smick, his daughter Wendy Smick, daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Richard Cook and Son and Daughter in law, Daniel and Nicola Smick. He will be missed by his 3 grandchildren, Carley and Jacob Cook and Hannah Smick and his sister and brother-in-law, Lois and Arnold Weiss.
He will be laid to rest in the Veterans Memorial Cemetery and contributions may be made in his honor to the thefooddepot.org or kitchenangels.org in Santa Fe, NM.
Published in Wilton Bulletin from Mar. 6 to Mar. 12, 2020