|
|
Anita T. Seitz
On December 29, 2019 Anita Seitz joined hands with her Creator and returned Home.
"Suz" was born in Flushing, New York on April 28, 1924 to Stanley P. Fisher and Anita Fisher. She grew up in Allendale, NJ and graduated from Ramsey High School. She attended St. Lawrence University and in 1944 joined United Airlines as a stewardess during WWII. She is preceded in death by her husband of sixty-six years, Warren Seitz.
Throughout her adult life in Connecticut, she enjoyed working with the Wilton Playshop, one of the oldest amateur theaters in the northeast. She helped direct and guide the organization for several decades. Equally dear to her was her work with the FISH organization in Wilton, CT. where she devoted thirty-six years to developing its mission of helping others. Actively working in the Episcopal church first at St. Matthew's in Wilton and St. Paul's in Darien, CT. and later at St. Bartholomew's in Pittsboro, NC, Suz lovingly shared her strong faith with family and friends. With a passion for traveling and meeting new friends along the way, Suz was known for her wonderful storytelling. She is survived by her sister Betsy Caldwell of Birmingham, AL; two children, Gerald Seitz of Westport, CT. and Suzanne Carothers of Raleigh, NC; grandchildren, Tyson Seitz, Lauren Prosser, Dana Wimsatt, Nicholas Seitz and Elle Seitz and her great grandchildren, Wyatt, Charlotte, Samantha, and Harper Wimsatt.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Save the Children Federation.
Published in Wilton Bulletin on Jan. 23, 2020