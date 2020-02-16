|
Ann P. McKendry
July 31, 1930 - February 12, 2020
Ann Prescott McKendry, a longtime resident of Rockport, ME, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. She was 89 years old. Ann grew up in the small village of Padanaram, MA, where many of her fond childhood memories centered around riding her horse Redtop out into the country and enjoying time by the shore.
She was educated at Friends Academy, The Ethel Walker School and graduated with a B.A. from Middlebury College. After college, Ann worked for the American Field Service in New York City and in Europe, placing foreign exchange students with host families.
Ann married Richardson Thurston in 1957 and they started their married life and family in Bedford, NY, later moving to Wilton, CT where they raised their three children. Ann was actively involved in numerous volunteer organizations, served on the vestry at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, assisted with the Sunday School there, and worked with the Youth Group.
After the loss of her husband to cancer in 1973, Ann remained in Wilton to continue raising her children. In 1981, she found true love again and married George McKendry. Ann and George moved to Maine in 1988. They returned to Connecticut for several years just before George passed in 1997. After George's death, Ann returned to Maine and settled in Rockport.
Ann had a lifelong appreciation for art, photography, nature and literature. An avid reader, she always looked forward to her book club and the discussions the group shared together. She enjoyed the natural beauty of Maine, which inspired her to start a small graphic design business, Nature's Offerings. She sold her work at shops and craft fairs throughout the state. In addition to managing her business, she was a docent at the Farnsworth Art Museum in Rockland and was active with the Rockport Garden Club.
One of Ann's greatest joys throughout her life was her family. She was predeceased by brother Oliver Prescott, Jr. and cousin Bruce Thayer, and she will be greatly missed by brother Richmond Prescott; cousin Lydia 'Pixie' Thayer; children Peter Thurston (and partner Janine Schoellhorn), James Thurston (and wife Deborah), Hope Carter (and husband Dave), and step-children Anne McKendry Koslik (and husband Ken), Elizabeth Anderson (and husband Richard), Douglas 'Wolf' McKendry, and Heather McKendry. Ann is also survived by five grandchildren: Anna Thurston, Adam Carter, Olivia Thurston, Ian Carter and Perry Carter.
The family wishes to thank all those who cared for Ann over the past few months; your compassion, skill, and love were greatly appreciated.
Ann was a member of the Episcopal Church of St. John Baptist in Thomaston, ME prior to joining St. Thomas' Episcopal Church in Camden, ME. A memorial service will be held at St. Thomas' Episcopal Church in Camden on Saturday, February 22 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Wilton Bulletin on Feb. 20, 2020