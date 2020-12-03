Antonia (Toni) Di Panni
Antonia (Toni) Di Panni passed away on October 29, 2020, three days before her 69th birthday after a long battle with cancer, at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA.
Toni was born November 1, 1951, the daughter of Lena and Charles Di Panni. She was raised in New Canaan, Connecticut and graduated from New Canaan High School. She later received a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Syracuse University. Most of her adult life was spent in the New Canaan/Wilton area. In 2013, she moved to Drexel Hill, PA to be closer to family.
For over 30 years, she was an Interior Designer operating her design company, Classic Interiors, out of Wilton. She was one of those people who absolutely loved her work. She enjoyed walking into a home and developing a design plan that was pleasing to all. Her plan was always to present and execute a design that fit the client's specific goals.
She always had an incredible love of animals. She once was driving by a friend's llama farm when she saw a female llama struggling with a birth. She stopped and without hesitation, did the delivery. She has had llamas and rabbits, but her favorite was her dogs. While in Connecticut it was her Irish Wolfhounds, in Pennsylvania it was her Greyhounds. She always felt a strong connection with them.
She is survived by her father, Charles Di Panni; brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Margaret; niece Megan Di Panni; and grandnieces Gracie and Piper. Additionally, uncle Tony and aunt Joanne Di Panni; aunt Sarah and uncle Alfred Napolitano. Toni was buried at the Lakeview Cemetery in New Canaan alongside her Mother.
Toni will be missed and loved by her family and friends. Toni "always" had a "huge heart" and was always there for help, support and love.
Memorial Donations can be made to the "American Cancer Society
"