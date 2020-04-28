|
|
Barbara L. Spadone
Barbara L. Spadone of Wilton, CT died from complications of Covid 19 on Monday, April 20th while residing at Meadow Ridge. Her illness was brief and ended peacefully. She was 98 years old.
Barbara was married to Charles D. Spadone now deceased.
Bobbie was born in Rockville Center, NY on October 20th, 1921. She and her husband "Pete" were high school sweethearts. They married and moved to Wilton, CT in 1947. Her husband started the Spadone Machine Company based in Norwalk, CT. Together they raised three children, Andrea, Sue and Peter. She was blessed with four grandchildren: Jessye, Miles, Molly, Kimberly and great-grandchild, Ollis.
Barbara and her husband were devoted to their family and both played active roles in the Wilton community, and their church. She was a founding member of Silver Spring Country Club. An avid golfer, Bobbie loved the game and was a champion player.
She will be buried at Hillside Cemetery in Wilton next to her loving husband of 73 years. She lived a long and happy life. She will be missed.
Due to these strange times during the pandemic, plans are uncertain as to any dates for a ceremony. To offer the family online condolences, please visit www.boutonfuneralhome.com
Published in Wilton Bulletin on Apr. 30, 2020