Betsy R. Goodwin
Betsy Rowland Goodwin, 77, wife for fifty-two years of Jerry P. Goodwin of Weston, Connecticut, died unexpectedly from an undiagnosed heart condition in Norwalk Hospital on Tuesday, July 9, 2019.
Born in Kent, Ohio on October 15, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Robert D. and Helen Graham Rowland of Youngstown, Ohio.
Betsy was a 1963 graduate of Duke University, and started her career in the training department of Macy's, New York, and more recently, was on staff at the Wilton Library for twenty years. She and her husband lived abroad in Europe and the Middle East for twelve years, and since 1985, have resided in Weston.
Besides her husband, Betsy leaves her brother, John Rowland, his wife, Margret, and a niece, Marissa, of Spokane, Washington; a nephew, Robert D. Rowland of Seattle, and a sister-in-law, Judy Goodwin Sturges of Providence, Rhode Island.
A Remembrance in Betsy's honor will be held in the Brubeck Room of the Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton, Connecticut on Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 3 to 5 PM. Memorial donations in honor of Betsy may be made to the Wilton Library Association.
Published in Wilton Bulletin on Aug. 29, 2019