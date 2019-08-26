Wilton Bulletin Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Collins Funeral Home
92 East Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06851
(203) 866-0747
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Brubeck Room of the Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road
Wilton, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betsy Goodwin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betsy Goodwin


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betsy Goodwin Obituary
Betsy R. Goodwin
Betsy Rowland Goodwin, 77, wife for fifty-two years of Jerry P. Goodwin of Weston, Connecticut, died unexpectedly from an undiagnosed heart condition in Norwalk Hospital on Tuesday, July 9, 2019.
Born in Kent, Ohio on October 15, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Robert D. and Helen Graham Rowland of Youngstown, Ohio.
Betsy was a 1963 graduate of Duke University, and started her career in the training department of Macy's, New York, and more recently, was on staff at the Wilton Library for twenty years. She and her husband lived abroad in Europe and the Middle East for twelve years, and since 1985, have resided in Weston.
Besides her husband, Betsy leaves her brother, John Rowland, his wife, Margret, and a niece, Marissa, of Spokane, Washington; a nephew, Robert D. Rowland of Seattle, and a sister-in-law, Judy Goodwin Sturges of Providence, Rhode Island.
A Remembrance in Betsy's honor will be held in the Brubeck Room of the Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton, Connecticut on Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 3 to 5 PM. Memorial donations in honor of Betsy may be made to the Wilton Library Association.
Published in Wilton Bulletin on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betsy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Collins Funeral Home
Download Now