Betty Sue Holloway
Betty Sue Holloway, 91, passed away in Parker, Colorado June 3, 2019. She was born in Little Rock, Arkansas on January 19,1928. She was preceded in death by Nick Holloway Jr., her husband of 65 years. After graduating from Little Rock High School she attended Southern Methodist University and studied Journalism. After marriage in 1949, they moved around the country, Greensboro, NC; Edina, MN; Stamford, CT; Meadowbrook, PA and Wilton, CT. Retiring to Savannah, GA where she was active in the community and church. After Nick's passing she moved to Parker Colorado to be close to her daughter. A loving homemaker, she also loved bridge, volunteering at Skidaway Island United Methodist Church and spending time with her family, especially the grandchildren and great grandchildren. Betty Sue is survived by her two children Gary Holloway of New Canaan, CT and Susan Holloway Pollock of Parker, CO; four grandchildren Jason Pollock, Amy Holloway, Suzanne Holloway Plachta and Kevin Holloway and 2 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held in Colorado at a later time.
Published in Wilton Bulletin on June 11, 2019
