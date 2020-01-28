Wilton Bulletin Obituaries
|
Bryon Arthur Scott Jr.
Bryon Arthur Scott Jr, age 90, formerly of Georgetown, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Laurel Ridge Health Care Center. He was the widower of Lorraine Holmes.
Born in Norwalk, he was a son of the late Bryon Arthur Sr. and Emma Lockwood Scott.
Bryon is survived by his children Doug and wife Debby of South Carolina, Jerry and wife Susan of Danbury, Gale Ungar and husband David of Redding and Brenda Ricco and husband Ernest of Wilton, 21 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and sister Dorothy Lockwood of Ridgefield . He was predeceased by wife Lorraine Scott of Georgetown, son Bruce Scott and his wife Angelica, as well as brothers Ralph and Robert.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Bouton Funeral Home, 31 West Church St. Georgetown CT 06829. Friends may greet his family from 8:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 10:00 a.m. For a full obituary and to offer online condolences to Bryon's family please visit http://www.boutonfuneralhome.com
Published in Wilton Bulletin on Jan. 30, 2020
