Carl H. Zemlok
Carl H. Zemlok, age 80, died peacefully on Friday, March 20th, 2020 in Norwalk. He was the son of the late John & Beatrice Zemlok. Carl was the youngest of six children; the late Ina Harco, the late John Frank (Jack) Zemlok, Ann Dobrient, Helen Ruggerio and Catherine Allmand.
Carl was born in Worcester, NY. His family moved to Ridgefield, then Georgetown, CT in 1946. Carl graduated from Henry Abbott Tech HS and was a volunteer fireman for Georgetown.
Carl wed the late Marianne Keltner in Jan 1961. They lived in Danbury and moved to Norwalk in 1967. Carl had four children: Cynthia Jean, Carl K. (Ken) Zemlok, Michael Zemlok and the late Lisa Zemlok. Carl is also survived by three grandchildren: Sarah Zemlok, Beka Dukashvili and Nicholas Zemlok.
Carl worked in auto sales his entire career. He was a sales manager at Wilton Chevrolet until the early 1990s and worked for O'Keefe Cadillac GMC in Westport until his retirement in 2009.
Due to Corona Virus restrictions, a funeral service will be held for Carl's immediate family at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carl's memory to the Georgetown Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 544, Georgetown, CT 06829 or to The (). To offer online condolences to his family, please visit:www.boutonfuneralhome.com
Published in Wilton Bulletin from Mar. 29 to Apr. 2, 2020